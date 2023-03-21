3 major observations from Cam Newton's showcase at Auburn's pro day
With interest dwindling, Cam Newton took matters into his own hands. The former Carolina Panthers quarterback showcased what he could potentially bring to an NFL franchise at Auburn's pro day on Tuesday, which was well attended by front-office personnel and coaches given the high-caliber prospects emerging from the program in 2023.
Newton hasn't been involved competitively since the Panthers opted to cut ties after his sensational return in 2021. That's a long time to be without a team, but the one-time NFL MVP is clearly not ready to throw in the towel just yet.
While another stint with the Panthers is a non-starter, Newton is adamant there aren't 32 quarterbacks better than him. However, the only opinions that matter are those around the league, who might not necessarily agree with this particular notion.
With that being said, here are three major observations from Newton's performance at Auburn's pro day.
Major Observation No. 1
Cam Newton remains in supreme physical shape
Cam Newton has always been a physical specimen. He was that way upon joining the Carolina Panthers as the No. 1 overall selection in 2011 and nothing has changed.
Newton certainly looked the part from an athletic standpoint, turning up to Auburn's pro day in supreme condition. While there's a clear difference between conditioning and being football fit, this is one part of the Heisman Trophy winner's credentials that can never be questioned.