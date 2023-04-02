3 NFC South moves that made Panthers fans feel better about 2023 chances
Which moves made around the NFC South made Carolina Panthers fans feel better about the team's chances of winning the division title in 2023?
The Carolina Panthers are worrying about getting their own house in order ahead of the 2023 campaign. However, they will also be keeping a close eye on what else is transpiring within a division that appears to be there for the taking.
Even with the presence of legendary quarterback Tom Brady, the NFC South was among the league's worst divisions last season. It was so bad, the Panthers came within touching distance of the championship despite starting the campaign with a 1-5 record.
There is a fresh sense of optimism following some outstanding moves made this offseason. Carolina also has the No. 1 overall selection in the 2023 NFL Draft to add another fascinating level of intrigue to their preparations.
With that being said, here are three moves across the NFC South that should make Panthers fans feel better about the team's chances in 2023.
Move No. 1
Carolina Panthers won't have to deal with Lamar Jackson
It's been interesting to see the Atlanta Falcons go about their business this offseason. Some exciting acquisitions were made in free agency, but it's more a case of one move they're not exploring that could benefit the Carolina Panthers in 2023.
After lengthy discussions, the Falcons decided they were not going to pursue Lamar Jackson. A strange call to make considering Desmond Ridder's lack of experience, but one in keeping with the NFL owners' unity surrounding how future contracts to big-time stars will go if they have their way.
Putting Jackson on this Falcons team would be a major problem for the Panthers. One they thankfully won't have to worry about unless there is a drastic change of heart.