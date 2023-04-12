3 NFL Draft prospects that could fall to the Carolina Panthers in 2023
Carolina Panthers could draft O’Cyrus Torrence
- Offensive Line | Florida Gators
The Carolina Panthers' offensive line was one of the brightest spots and most pleasant surprises of the 2022 NFL season, outperforming expectations and becoming a cohesive unit despite the struggles of the players they were tasked with protecting. The end of the regular season, however, threw a significant asterisk on the optimistic outlook for the group in 2023.
Austin Corbett and Brady Christensen suffered significant lower-body injuries in the finale - a torn ACL and fractured ankle respectively. Whether either will be ready for the start of the season is still up in the air.
O’Cyrus Torrence is PFF’s 36th-ranked prospect and the top interior lineman of the entire class. A Stonehenge of a human being, he stands 6-foot-5 and weighs 330 pounds.
To call Torrence an anchor at the guard position would almost be a slight to how well he’s played. The former Florida star didn't allow a single sack through more than 2,200 snaps during his last three collegiate seasons.
One of the most prolific pushers since Malice’s brother, Torrence used brute strength and his massive frame to pave the way to an 89.9 run block grade in 2022 to go along with a very formidable 76.1 pass block grade. So, why would such a dominant force last until the second round, let alone pick No. 39?
There are questions about Torrence’s overall athletic profile. He can get slightly overwhelmed by quick, twitchy defenders. Meaning, if he doesn’t land his first point of attack and must attempt to recover, he can struggle a bit more with secondary attacks and has the tendency to lean and become off balance.
However, what he does well could be extremely valuable - perhaps even an upgrade over the deficiencies of Christensen’s game. Should the Panthers select a certain small-framed quarterback in the first round, having the blind side protection duo of Ikem Ekwonu and Torrence would be an asset for years to come.