Panthers News: Mel Kiper's mock, C.J. Stroud, Austin Corbett and John Penisini
What Carolina Panthers news stories have hit the headlines as heated debates rage on among the fanbase with the 2023 NFL Draft just around the corner?
Smoke and mirrors season is reaching exponential levels for the Carolina Panthers as the 2023 NFL Draft draws near. Something that's bringing more than its fair share of rumors and constant speculation as those in power finalizes plans for a long-term, successful future under Frank Reich.
Among the stories hitting the headlines include Mel Kiper Jr.'s mock, C.J. Stroud still in contention for the No. 1 pick, John Penisini's retirement details, and an update on Austin Corbett's recovery from a torn ACL.
Let's delve into each topic in more detail.
New Carolina Panthers DT retirement reason
Once the Carolina Panthers confirmed the signing of John Penisini following a year out through retirement, questions were asked about why the imposing defensive tackle walked away from the game. But according to Mike Kaye of The Charlotte Observer, it was down to a family matter rather than any lingering injury complications of concern.
"My understanding is new Panthers NT John Penisini took a break from football last year due to family reasons, not injuries. Landing a 25-year-old nose tackle with little wear and tear is an upside signing for Carolina. He’s worked for DL coach Todd Wash, too."- Mike Kaye, The Charlotte Observer
As Kaye stated, this is encouraging news for the Panthers. One that could solidify depth behind projected starter Shy Tuttle following his free-agent arrival from the New Orleans Saints.