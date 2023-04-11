Panthers News: Bryce Young shift, Anthony Richardson, CB visit and Thomas Brown
Which Carolina Panthers news stories have hit the headlines recently as things start falling into place ahead of the 2023 NFL Draft?
It's been hard to keep up with all the Carolina Panthers news since the 2022 campaign came to a conclusion. But it's hard to look at the countless moves and appointments and not think big things could be in the team's immediate future if everything comes together.
Among the stories taking up column inches recently include Anthony Richardson's visit, a cornerback prospect drawing interest, Thomas Brown opening up about the offensive playbook, and another pendulum shift for Bryce Young ahead of his upcoming meeting with the Panthers.
Let's delve into each topic in more detail.
Carolina Panthers host Anthony Richardson
The first official quarterback visit took place on Monday. According to multiple reports, the Carolina Panthers hosted Anthony Richardson, who remains the wildcard after an exceptional display of athletic prowess at the NFL Scouting Combine and pro day.
Richardson is reportedly a favorite of Frank Reich's, even if the momentum seems to be building around Bryce Young at an important stage of the assessment process. However, nothing has or should be ruled out right now with only a few trusted people within the decision-making process aware of how this could potentially go.
The former Florida signal-caller has enormous upside and could be generational if expectations are met. And yet, it would be a massive surprise if the Panthers went in this particular direction.