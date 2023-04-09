Panthers News: John Penisini, Bryce Young smoke, Jeremy Chinn and Frank Reich
Which Carolina Panthers news stories are hitting the headlines as debates rage on about what the team should do at No. 1 overall in the 2023 NFL Draft?
We are less than three weeks away from the Carolina Panthers making their landmark pick atop the 2023 NFL Draft. It's been an exhausting evaluation process as speculation runs wild about what choice those in power will make, which will be franchise-altering after their landmark trade with the Chicago Bears that sent shockwaves around the league.
Among the news stories making waves recently include a potential smokescreen surrounding Bryce Young, a veteran defensive tackle coming out of retirement, Frank Reich's reported choice at No. 1, and Jeremy Chinn's potential impact under the new regime.
Let's delve deeper into each aforementioned topic.
Carolina Panthers smokescreen with Bryce Young?
There seems to be some real momentum building around Bryce Young. While most sportsbooks still have C.J. Stroud as the favorite, the odds are shortening dramatically where the former Alabama star is concerned despite questions about how his slender frame might hold up in the pros.
Nobody knows for sure. The Panthers are keeping tight-lipped and aside from a few influential figures within the building, it's a guessing game.
According to Charles Robinson during his recent appearance on Brother from Another, the Panthers' interest in Young might be a smokescreen to bait the Houston Texans into trading up from No. 2 to land their guy.
Whether this tempts Houston into an offer as the Panthers look for a potential squeeze is anyone's guess. At the same time, Carolina's interest in Young might be legitimate and he becomes the first pick.