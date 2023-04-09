Panthers 7-round 2023 NFL mock draft: A surprise selection at No. 1
What should the Carolina Panthers do with their selections in the 2023 NFL Draft with only a few weeks left to go?
It's been quite an offseason for the Carolina Panthers.
From hiring one of the most well-rounded coaching staff in the sport to making a blockbuster trade for the No. 1 overall selection in the 2023 NFL Draft, the organization has been at the forefront of news over the last several months. This should make owners David and Nicole Tepper very giddy about the future of the franchise.
All that remains is a new franchise quarterback for the Panthers. After over three years of quarterback purgatory and failed experiments at the position, the team is finally in a position to select the future of the organization at the sport's most illustrious position.
Pro days have come and gone, so head coach Frank Reich and Scott Fitterer are currently going through a very thorough process with who they would like to select in the draft. Ohio State's C.J. Stroud, Alabama's Bryce Young, and Florida's Anthony Richardson are the current favorites for the first overall pick.
Who they draft between the three is anyone's guess. The only people that are in the know along those lines would be Reich, Fitterer, their staff, and the Teppers. While it might be excruciating as a fan not knowing who the pick will be, it will work itself out in the end.
One of the things I have done with these mock drafts this offseason is preparing you, the fans, for any scenario that could occur during the weekend of April 27. Using The Draft Network's machine, I dive into a controversial scenario for the Panthers in this mock draft.