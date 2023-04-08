3 attainable Carolina Panthers objectives during the 2023 NFL Draft
What attainable objectives can the Carolina Panthers realistically aim for during a franchise-altering NFL Draft for the organization in 2023?
We are in the home stretch of pre-draft assessments around the league. For the Carolina Panthers, it's been a period of fierce debate, differing opinions, and everything in between after those in power made their daring move up to No. 1 overall for their pick of the top quarterbacks.
Had the Panthers stayed at No. 9 overall, there wouldn't be nearly as much excitement. Controlling the draft was important for general manager Scott Fitterer, who grew weary of Matt Rhule's flawed personnel moves having an adverse effect on his blossoming reputation.
This is the most important draft since Carolina selected Cam Newton with the No. 1 overall pick in 2011. If their incoming college recruit has a similar impact on the organization, it won't be long before the good times return with Frank Reich leading the charge.
There are other goals for the Panthers to aim for. With this in mind, here are three attainable objectives Carolina must achieve during the 2023 NFL Draft.
Objective No. 1
Carolina Panthers must add an edge rusher
This is something the Carolina Panthers could potentially rectify in free agency with more than $26 million in available cap space. If nothing happens before the draft, then those in power must acquire a promising edge rusher early in the process.
Perhaps this could arrive with the No. 39 overall selection if the right prospect becomes available. Regardless of how it arrives, the Panthers must get another explosive pass-rushing weapon because relying on Brian Burns alone just isn't going to cut it.