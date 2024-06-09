3 nightmare scenarios for the Carolina Panthers in 2024
By Dean Jones
Optimism is high surrounding the Carolina Panthers. Dave Canales' energy and glass-half-full approach invigorated a demoralized group of players in double-quick time. That doesn't guarantee success, but it's a strong step forward for a franchise on its knees beforehand.
The only way is up for Carolina next season. They were the league's worst team in record and overall atmosphere in 2023. David Tepper deserves credit for acknowledging this fact quickly, even if the billionaire held the lion's share of the blame for his mismanagement of team affairs since buying the organization from Jerry Richardson.
Everything must come together quickly during the summer. Canales and his staff bedded in their philosophies over early workouts. When training camp arrives, the entire roster must be on the same page to put in the work needed to flourish when Week 1 at the New Orleans Saints gets here.
There's a growing belief within the building that Canales has the tools to get this once-proud team back to prominence. For this to become a reality, these three nightmare scenarios cannot befall the Panthers in 2024.
Carolina Panthers pass-rush becomes non-existent
Trading Brian Burns to the New York Giants seemed like a foregone conclusion. His relationship with the Carolina Panthers was fractured beyond repair by the previous regime. Dan Morgan had no option after deciding the money could be better spent elsewhere.
Frankie Luvu and Yetur Gross-Matos left in free agency. The Panthers also decided not to bring back Marquis Haynes Sr., who became a dependable rotational piece but suffered some lingering back problems in 2023.
There are serious concerns about Carolina's pass rush despite signing D.J. Wonnum and Jadeveon Clowney. If these recently acquired veterans cannot meet expectations, it'll be disastrous to their chances of progression.
Carolina could add to its options before Week 1. If not, those in power will be relying on unheralded players further down the pecking order to step up. Whether they have the talent to accomplish this feat or not is another matter.
Having a prolific pass-rush changes everything. Carolina cannot fall flat in this critical area of the field.