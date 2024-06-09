3 nightmare scenarios for the Carolina Panthers in 2024
By Dean Jones
Bryce Young falls flat
There is a lot to like about Bryce Young's chances of silencing his doubters next season. The quarterback was dealt an extremely poor hand by the previous coaching staff en route to a disappointing first year in a professional environment. They've moved heaven and earth to ensure the same complications don't happen again.
As previously mentioned, the offensive line improved drastically thanks to the additions of Robert Hunt and Damien Lewis. Dave Canales' accomplished credentials should provide Young with the teaching he needs to rid himself of problem areas. The Panthers will also adopt a run-first approach under the new head coach, which can make life easier for the No. 1 overall selection in the 2023 NFL Draft.
Couple this with the upgrades made to Carolina's pass-catchers, it's not hard to see why expectations are rising around Young. He's responding well to an improved environment. How he performs when the pads go on over training camp and the regular season will be crucial to the team's progress in 2024.
Young has too much talent to fall flat on his face. Molding a scheme to suit his strengths is another positive working in his favor. That said, the Heisman Trophy winner out of Alabama needs to deliver.
People are waiting for Young to fail. The criticism has been scathing and unfair in some cases. Those within the organization know their man under center is an easy target right now. They should be striving with everything to help the signal-caller on the correct path to prosperity.
The Panthers made a significant investment in Young. They also utilized hefty resources to enhance their supporting cast throughout the recruitment period. Therefore, the consequences of this gamble not paying off are severe.
If Young doesn't meet loftier targets under Canales' expert guidance next season, questions about his ability to evolve into a franchise-altering quarterback will grow. That would be a catastrophe in no uncertain terms.