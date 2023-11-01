3 objectives the Carolina Panthers can still attain from 2023 season
These seem feasible...
Carolina Panthers upcoming roster decisions
There isn't much talent on the Carolina Panthers, to be honest. By talent, I mean guys that are legitimate needle movers.
Personally, the only four players on this team that I consider to be locked into the future of the franchise are Bryce Young, Derrick Brown, Brian Burns, and Frankie Luvu. Of those four guys, the only two I would consider to be untouchable are Young and Brown.
The No. 1 overall pick in this year's draft is untouchable considering how much Scott Fitterer and company gave the Chicago Bears to select him. Brown on the other hand has steadily improved since his rookie season and looks to be one of the top young defensive linemen in the game.
This might come across as harsh or nihilistic, but let's be real. Most of the team is not good enough to compete for a division crown, let alone a Super Bowl. If that weren't the case, they wouldn't be sitting with the worst record in the league right now.
Unfortunately, with Fitterer's inability to make a move at this year's trade deadline and to field a roster built to compete in the division, it looks to be some time before the franchise can find itself back in the playoff picture.
So with that being said, why not play some of the young guys or the reserves?
The team has already seemingly decided to relegate the likes of Miles Sanders and Hayden Hurst, who were outplayed by their backups and now incumbent starters. How about the guys that haven't seen the field much this season but were drafted in prime spots to see playing time such as Amare Barno and D.J. Johnson?
Can we see more of Terrace Marshall Jr. or Raheem Blackshear? Is this the end of Jeremy Chinn?
Frank Reich and his crew wouldn't purposely mail in the season. But what's the harm in seeing guys who were drafted to be promising players over those we know are not going to be the future in Carolina?
Just something to think about.