3 overhyped Carolina Panthers players fans need to pump the brakes on in 2023
It might be worth termpering expectations on these Carolina Panthers players initially.
By Dean Jones
Bryce Young - Carolina Panthers QB
I am guilty of this where Bryce Young is concerned, too. It's easy to get swept up in the quarterback's accomplishments, the way he's adjusted since becoming the No. 1 overall selection, and how flawless he's fitting into the Carolina Panthers and their newfound ethos under Frank Reich.
Young has every quality needed to be special. His meticulous preparation and understanding of scheme concepts only increase his chances of hitting the ground running.
The former Alabama star is taking his responsibilities seriously. While others are enjoying downtime before camp, Young's been studying and working out with teammates in readiness for the upcoming challenges in Spartanburg.
As expected with the first player taken from the college ranks, the hype surrounding Young is through the roof. But anyone expecting the Heisman Trophy winner to be the second coming of Peyton Manning from the word go is kidding themselves.
Young has a big bullseye on his back with no NFL experience. It'll take time to adjust and even the greatest to ever play endured some hardship early on, so fans should expect to take the rough with the smooth during his first campaign in a professional environment.
The Panthers made the right call in taking Young and his supreme football intelligence could mean a quicker adaptation than most. Even if he might not reach the expectations many have unfairly put on his shoulders, to begin with.