3 pivotal matchups that will decide Carolina Panthers vs. Saints in Week 2
By Noah Bryce
Carolina Panthers QB Bryce Young vs. Himself
The biggest hurdle in any young NFL player's career is getting past mental frailties.
When mistakes happen - and they inevitably will - it isn't the mistake that matters but rather how you react. That is just what Bryce Young has the opportunity to do in Week 2.
You can have all the talent in the world. But if you are unable to shake off a bad play or a poor decision, that talent is essentially worthless.
Young has to show the mental fortitude to put this game behind him and move on to next week. The ability to trust in himself and the intangibles that are there for all to see and not let this game take root and be that ghost in the closet.
This is the first real test of Young's early career, the first time that we can see just how ready for the NFL the rookie quarterback actually is. Plenty of first-year players have had their potential derailed by moments like this - it will be interesting to see just how well it goes against a much stouter New Orleans Saints defense.
Being unsure of yourself and your talents is the quickest way to be washed out of the NFL. Young has to prove that he has what it takes to keep sure of the talent, of the swagger that an NFL quarterback needs to thrive.
This game is going to be a massive test for Young in a lot of ways, but getting past his own doubts will be the first of many steps toward victory.