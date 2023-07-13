3 pivotal traits the Carolina Panthers must adopt for 2023 success
By Dean Jones
What pivotal traits sorely missing under the previous regime must the Carolina Panthers adopt for any chance of success in 2023?
The Carolina Panthers are almost unrecognizable from the outfit that became the league's laughingstock under the previous regime. Steve Wilks laid the groundwork over the second half of 2022, which has been enhanced by new head coach Frank Reich en route to completely shifting the landscape and overall atmosphere across the franchise.
Carolina's gone from a bottom-feeder to a potential NFC South title challenger without playing a competitive down. Reich and general manager Scott Fitterer left no stone unturned this offseason, molding an elite coaching staff, securing the signings of some established veterans in free agency, and attaining their new face of the franchise in quarterback Bryce Young from atop the 2023 NFL Draft.
Everything seems to be in place for Reich to make major improvements in a wide-open division. But there is much hard work ahead with training camp and preseason games on the immediate horizon.
With that in mind, here are three pivotal traits the Panthers must adopt for success in 2023.
Carolina Panthers must adopt accountability
One of the biggest flaws of the previous regime - whether it was players or coaches - was a distinct lack of accountability across the board. Whether it was certain individuals approaching their failings with a blase attitude or the head coach throwing everyone under the bus to save his own skin, it became a terrible look and a primary reason behind their demise.
This also creates a situation where finger-pointing overtakes a collective mindset. Something that must change with Frank Reich leading the charge as the Carolina Panthers look to become a legitimate force next season and beyond.
Thankfully, the increase in accountability has already been evident. Players are holding themselves to higher standards and being guided by coaches that know what it takes to win in a professional environment.
If the same trend continues, then it should give Carolina every chance.