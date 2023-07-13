3 pivotal traits the Carolina Panthers must adopt for 2023 success
By Dean Jones
Carolina Panthers must adopt aggressiveness
There is no point in being apprehensive next season despite widespread changes. This got the Carolina Panthers absolutely nowhere under the previous coaching staff, so being aggressive with play-calling and displaying a level of ruthlessness normally associated with contenders represents the best course of action
What separates the good teams from the great is their composure and overall handling of situational football. While there needs to be a level of control attached, the growing NFL trend seemingly rewards being bold in pursuit of either moving the chains or getting the stops needed from a defensive standpoint.
The Panthers have a much more accomplished team capable of finding the correct balance. Thomas Brown and Frank Reich will handle offensive play-calling duties and are renowned for pushing things to the limit, so it'll be interesting to see if this new partnership continues to be aggressive with a rookie quarterback leading the charge.
Aggressiveness is easier to accomplish on defense. Especially for the creative 3-4 base scheme implemented by Ejiro Evero, which sees pressure arrive from all angles and differing alignments depending on the situation.
Again, this is all about personnel. Evero has speed in abundance at all three levels, but he must be wary of leaving a suspect secondary exposed against the more prolific passing attacks on Carolina's schedule.