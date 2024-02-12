3 players who'll benefit most from Carolina Panthers retaining Ejiro Evero
The defensive coordinator has decided to stick around under new head coach Dave Canales.
By Dean Jones
Jaycee Horn - Carolina Panthers CB
Jaycee Horn is an interesting case study. The athletic cornerback is one of the NFL's most productive coverage presences on the outside when healthy. He can lock down one side of the field consistently and hang with almost any wide receiver around the league.
Sadly, staying on the field represents Horn's biggest challenge.
It was another frustrating campaign on the health front in 2023. The former first-round pick suffered a serious hamstring tear that restricted him to six games. This puts those in power in something of a predicament with the player's fifth-year option decision looming.
Based on what it might cost to keep Horn if he puts a consistent run of games together in 2023, triggering the option is a likely scenario. Given defensive coordinator Ejiro Evero's background in coaching those within the secondary, hopes are high that he can turn the South Carolina product into a top-three player at the position.
Horn is a willing learner and boasts the dog mentality new general manager Dan Morgan is looking for to take the franchise forward into a prosperous new era. Much like the situation with Derrick Brown, this is all about fine-tuning. If Evero can work his magic and the defensive back stays out of the treatment room, the finest campaign of his professional career awaits.