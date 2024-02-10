3 players the Carolina Panthers would be smart to stay away from in 2024
The Carolina Panthers need to stay far away from several players this offseason.
Which players would the Carolina Panthers be wise to stay away from this offseason as their rebuilding process under Dan Morgan begins?
Just because a team like the Carolina Panthers needs a ton of talent, does not mean they should bring in everyone they can. The team must be smart and calculated with their acquisitions this offseason.
Dan Morgan and Dave Canales have a huge mess to clean up. This was left by Scott Fitterer and Frank Reich. It was so bad that the 2024 offseason represents the first step in a substantial rebuild.
The most urgent needs for this team are obvious. Both Morgan and Canales surely understand the positions on the roster that need help. Equipped with a respectable amount of cap space but without a first-round pick, the Panthers cannot simply splurge this offseason as other teams can.
They have got to be strategic in their player acquisitions, whether that is signings, trades, or draftees. Among the potential players that Carolina could bring in, which three should they stay far away from?
Carolina Panthers cannot make Mike Evans a priority
I get why Mike Evans is being brought up with the Carolina Panthers. Dave Canales was the Tampa Bay Buccaneers offensive coordinator in 2023 and worked with him. The stud wide receiver has played 10 years in the NFL and has had at least 1,000 receiving yards in each season, a historic trend of consistency.
While Evans still might be a productive wideout, the Panthers should not be viewed as a good fit at all. He turns 31 years old this summer. While he was still his usual self in 2023, the age factor is certainly one to consider. Father time is undefeated. At some point, his production is going to fall off.
It is not a logical move to hand Evans around $20 million per season. If the Panthers want to splurge in free agency on a wide receiver, they should target Tee Higgins or Michael Pittman Jr. Two players who are much younger and more explosive.