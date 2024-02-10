3 players the Carolina Panthers would be smart to stay away from in 2024
The Carolina Panthers need to stay far away from several players this offseason.
Carolina Panthers should think twice about drafting Xavier Legette
Not only did wide receiver prospect Xavier Legette struggle at times during the Senior Bowl, but he also measured quite a bit smaller than originally thought. Just how much this will hurt his draft stock remains to be seen.
South Carolina listed him at 6-foot-3 and more than 220 pounds. This is massive and quite physically intimidating for a wide receiver.
However, when Legette was measured at the Senior Bowl, he came in nearly three inches shorter and almost 10 pounds lighter. I also found this graph regarding both Legette and Carolina Panthers wide receiver Jonathan Mingo, which is particularly interesting.
Both Legette and Mingo are the two lowest wide receiver prospects on this graph. It lists EPA per route run and yards per route run among wideouts from the last four NFL Draft classes. It provides a broad perception of talent and checks out in terms of next-level production.
The Panthers selected Mingo at No. 39 overall in the 2023 NFL Draft. That is - just about - where Legette ranks among prospects this year. He could go even higher if a team takes a strong fancy to the prospect during their evaluations.
When the Panthers make their first selection at the top of the second round, Legette might be there for them to take. However, it feels like this could end up being another Mingo situation. That is something the new regime cannot afford.
Mingo can leap in Year 2 under Dave Canales and Legette could end up being a stud. But the similarities in production, size, and potential draft status should steer the Panthers far away from the prospect.