6 Senior Bowl risers and fallers on Carolina Panthers draft board in 2024
Which players helped or hurt their draft stock during the Senior Bowl, and how does this impact the Carolina Panthers?
Which 2024 NFL Draft prospects could be rising and falling on the Carolina Panthers' board after another fascinating Reese's Senior Bowl week?
With the Senior Bowl now over, there are the inevitable players who helped and hurt their draft stock. The Carolina Panthers should take note of this year's risers and fallers despite not having a first-round selection to call upon.
Fortunately, the winners during Senior Bowl week seem to occupy positions of huge need for the Panthers. Offensive line play and wide receiver production caught the eye in Mobile, Alabama. Even though Carolina's new regime has to wait until No. 33 overall, there should be plenty of talent available.
There is a ton of value in the later rounds. Sure, everyone associated with the Panthers would love the No. 1 overall pick, but new general manager Dan Morgan is going to have to make do with the mess that was left by Scott Fitterer.
It's not ideal - far from it, actually. But Morgan and new head coach Dave Canales have a plan in place to steadily grow the Panthers into a contender. This does need patience, something Carolina's fanbase doesn't have a lot of after so much misery under David Tepper.
Fortunately, risers at the Senior Bowl are going to very much be in range for the Panthers come April. Let's dive into three prospects who helped their draft stock and three who could be falling down boards.