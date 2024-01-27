3 players connected to Dave Canales the Carolina Panthers should stay away from
With the hire of Dave Canales, there are some players who could potentially follow him to Carolina. There are also some the team should stay away from.
Carolina Panthers should avoid Rashaad Penny
Both Rashaad Penny and Dave Canales spent time together with the Seattle Seahawks. For the Carolina Panthers, their run game was inefficient in 2023.
Starting running back Miles Sanders has looked like a total dud thus far. He gained just 432 rushing yards on 129 carries, averaging 3.3 yards per carry. Chuba Hubbard ended up getting the bulk of carries, accumulating 902 rushing yards.
The team could cut Sanders this offseason. They'd have to eat $7.49 million in dead money and would save just $200,000 on their cap number. They could also keep him on the roster for another year and part ways in 2025 when his contract becomes moveable.
Former Seahawks draft pick Rashaad Penny is a free agent in 2024, but this is another signing the Carolina Panthers should stay far away from. Because of injuries, he has been limited to just 45 games in six seasons. He simply cannot stay on the field but has averaged 5.6 yards per attempt over his career. This is a great number.
Penny has never played more than 14 games in a season and has never rushed for more than 750 rushing yards in a season. He's not much of a receiving threat either. I do think Canales and Dan Morgan are going to look at the running back position as a unit to upgrade in 2024.
Giving Bryce Young an efficient run game is going to do wonders for his development. The Panthers should embrace what many teams have. That is looking to the mid-late rounds of the NFL Draft to potentially find a future starter.