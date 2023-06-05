3 players who are definitely entering their last season with the Carolina Panthers in 2023
By Dean Jones
Which Carolina Panthers players are definitely entering their final year with the franchise in 2023 - the first campaign under new head coach Frank Reich?
Having genuine hope is a strange concept to Carolina Panthers fans after years of misery and underachievement. Thankfully, that could soon be at an end under the leadership of head coach Frank Reich and general manager Scott Fitterer.
There is a newfound belief that everything could finally come together. Team owner David Tepper has also seen the error of his ways, providing the financial clout to mold an elite coaching staff and also trusting his football men to make the right calls in terms of roster building.
This has brought some daring raids for veteran free agents and a bold move to No. 1 overall in the 2023 NFL Draft for quarterback Bryce Young. While this is enormously encouraging, it does leave some already around facing an uncertain future unless they catch the eye.
With this in mind, here are three players who are definitely entering their final season with the Panthers in 2023.
Stephen Sullivan - Carolina Panthers TE
In truth, this is something that could happen before the 2023 season if the Carolina Panthers opt to take through just three tight ends onto their roster. They also have the option of moving forward with Giovanni Ricci as a tight end/fullback hybrid depending on the coaching staff's preference.
Stephen Sullivan is a curious case. The Panthers have kept him around for years without giving him any prolonged involvement, which is surprising given the physical attributes at his disposal.
If the former LSU player cannot make more of an impact this time around, the best he could hope for is a place on the practice squad again. Something that makes it even harder to envisage Sullivan will be around in 2024.