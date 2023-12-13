3 position groups Carolina Panthers could target first in the 2024 NFL Draft
The Carolina Panthers have some options with their first pick in the 2024 NFL Draft.
Carolina Panthers could add an explosive WR
This is just excellent news.
The Carolina Panthers might be able to stay put with their second-round pick in 2024. In this scenario, they could select the next great wide receiver in the NFL.
I fired up a mock draft on Pro Football Network's website. When the No. 33 overall pick rolled around, Adonai Mitchell, Xavier Legette, Troy Franklin, and Xavier Worthy were available. However, Matt Miller of ESPN's recent mock draft was less favorable to the Panthers with eight wideouts going in the first round.
PFN has Mitchell ranked as the highest prospect out of this bunch. He is 6-foot-4 and has all the makings of a true WR1 at the next level. Unfortunately, the Panthers aren't going to be close to being able to take top wide receivers like Marvin Harrison Jr. or Keon Coleman. But fear not, this class is loaded with genuine difference-makers to help Bryce Young.
I think the value here is awesome from Carolina's perspective. The group of players I mentioned above could be first-round picks in a weaker draft, so the Panthers really can't go wrong with that next tier of pass-catchers below Harrison and Coleman.
In the modern-day NFL, wide receiver is becoming a much more valuable position than it was before. That's exactly what the Panthers need to help their rookie quarterback en route to hopefully better fortunes.