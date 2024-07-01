3 positive Carolina Panthers changes over 2024 offseason workouts
By Dean Jones
Carolina Panthers tight end involvement
It's no secret that the Carolina Panthers have lacked consistent production from the tight end position since Greg Olsen was allowed to leave in 2020. Poor schematic concepts and a lack of trust in the options available led to a drastic decline. This is something new head coach Dave Canales is looking to change as a matter of urgency.
The Panthers will be deploying their tight ends much more heavily within Canales' system. They'll be schemed open to provide quarterback Bryce Young with prominent security blankets over short-to-intermediate routes. This is an area in which he thrives thanks to strong processing and accurate distribution.
Canales also remains highly confident the options available can surge forward under his tutelage. We've already seen that come to fruition over Carolina's early offseason workouts. There's a long way to go, but this was an encouraging first step nonetheless.
Tommy Tremble received significant praise from Canales for the way he's applied himself as the No. 1 option. It's an opportunity the former third-round pick's been waiting for. Looking at his emerging leadership and tone-setting attitude in practice, he doesn't want to waste it.
The Panthers have also seen surprising improvements from Ian Thomas with Canales leading the charge. The former fourth-round selection has a new lease of life under the new regime. His raised performance levels haven't gone unnoticed by the media. Whether it amounts to an upturn in production during the regular season is anyone's guess, but it's something to monitor as the summer goes on.
Couple this with the intriguing arrival of rookie Ja'Tavion Sanders, it's not hard to see why things are looking up for this much-maligned unit. Canales has the key to unlock their potential. There are some concerns about whether those around have sufficient quality, but they've responded well to improved teachings so far.
If the same trend continues, this group could go from a weak link to a potential area of strength.