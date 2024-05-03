3 post-draft moves Carolina Panthers GM Dan Morgan should make in 2024
There are more moves to be made.
By Dean Jones
Dan Morgan has navigated his first offseason as a general manager well. It was an ungodly mess to clean up thanks to the incompetence of previous regimes. Thankfully, the Carolina Panthers seem to be in a much better position on and off the field following a frantic recruitment period.
Nobody is getting too carried away. These are just the first building blocks to what will hopefully become a more prosperous future. There is a lot of hard work ahead, but Morgan is off to a good start and seems to be inspiring confidence that stability has returned after nothing but chaos under David Tepper's ownership so far.
Morgan has instilled professionalism in the team's decision-making process. Tepper also seems to be keeping his nose out of football-related affairs, which is arguably the biggest positive of all after his meddling caused significant complications since he bought the Panthers from Jerry Richardson.
More is needed if the Panthers want to emerge from rock bottom and secure more wins in the column. With this in mind, here are three post-draft moves Morgan should consider making to give head coach Dave Canales' chances of being successful in 2024 another shot in the arm.
Carolina Panthers must add competition at nose tackle
It was an overlooked need heading into the 2024 NFL Draft and remains so now after the Carolina Panthers ignored the nose tackle position with one of their seven selections throughout the process. Those in power seem confident in Shy Tuttle's chances of bouncing back with Derrick Brown and A'Shawn Robinson alongside him on Ejiro Evero's 3-4 defensive front. However, it's a big gamble to make with no genuine competition behind him on the depth chart.
This is something that must be resolved at some stage before competitive action commences. If Tuttle underperforms or gets injured, the Panthers don't have a space-eater capable of occupying the anchor role. Robinson could move inside, but he didn't seem too keen about the proposition when speaking to the media following his arrival in free agency.
Carolina resisted the urge to find a gifted nose tackle from the college ranks. Let's hope the decision doesn't come back to haunt Morgan next season.