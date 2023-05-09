3 potental primetime games for the Carolina Panthers in 2023
By Dean Jones
Which regular season games could receive primetime billing for the Carolina Panthers when the schedule is officially released this week?
After some speculation to the contrary, the NFL schedule release will move forward as planned on Thursday. The full details will become public at 8 p.m. Eastern time, although there are bound to be a few leaks here and there before then based on recent history.
This will only heighten the level of anticipation for the Carolina Panthers and its long-suffering fanbase. After one of the most profitable offseasons in a long time, fans are ready for some football under Frank Reich and new rookie quarterback Bryce Young.
The extra attention Carolina has received this spring could also result in more primetime outings next season. They've had just one in each of the last two campaigns, which might change now that there is genuine hope something special could be building after languishing in mediocrity or worse for years.
With this in mind, here are Panthers' three games that could be on primetime during the 2023 campaign.
Game No. 1
Carolina Panthers vs. Cowboys
Any game involving "America's Team" could be on primetime. While the Dallas Cowboys have enjoyed very little playoff success for almost 30 years, they remain at the forefront of debate shows and everything in between where the NFL is concerned given their popularity.
All signs point to the Cowboys potentially making the postseason if they can emerge from a highly competitive NFC East. A game against the upstart Carolina Panthers and their No. 1 overall selection in Bryce Young might be enough for TV bosses to give this one the green light.