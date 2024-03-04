3 potential landing spots for Carolina Panthers CB Donte Jackson in 2024
The cornerback's time in Carolina is nearing its end...
By Dean Jones
Donte Jackson could join the Chiefs
This could be a dream come true for Donte Jackson, one suspects. He's spent his entire NFL career with a perennial bottom-feeder. As the Carolina Panthers look set to move on from the defensive back, landing on a contender would be his preference.
Of course, a trade negates the choice element of this equation. If nobody comes forward and Jackson is released, there should be a few interested parties with a legitimate chance of competing for a Super Bowl next season. Perhaps the defending champions will stake a claim depending on what happens with one of their top performers in 2023.
L'Jarius Sneed played exceptionally well in a contract year as the Kansas City Chiefs clinched another ring. With money tight, the potential of a tag-and-trade looks increasingly likely, with some analysts believing somewhere in the region of a second-round selection will get it done.
If Sneed is forced to take his chances elsewhere, the Chiefs need to find an adequate replacement. Jackson might not be on his level, but his experience, speed, and run support make him an option worth considering if the price is right. The player might even be willing to take a little less in pursuit of linking up with Patrick Mahomes and company in the AFC West.
Once Sneed's future is resolved one way or another, the Chiefs will strike quickly. They've probably done their homework on potential replacements. Whether Jackson is under consideration remains to be seen.