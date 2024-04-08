3 pressing Carolina Panthers priorities after Derrick Brown extension
There is still a lot of hard work ahead...
By Dean Jones
What pressing priorities remain for the Carolina Panthers after tying down defensive lineman Derrick Brown to a long-term extension?
There was a sense of nervousness surrounding the future of Derrick Brown. This was thanks in no small part to the Carolina Panthers' contract mismanagement of some top stars under the previous regime. Thankfully, this woeful approach to roster building was something Dan Morgan wanted to change as a matter of urgency.
Before things became more complicated, the Panthers gave Brown a four-year deal with $63 million guaranteed. This came with huge excitement and a collective sigh of relief among the team's long-suffering fanbase. It's also another sign that things are being done differently with Morgan and Brandt Tilis running the front office.
It's positive, but the hard work isn't over. Morgan's made a strong start to his time at the helm, but this is no time to become complacent as he looks to lay the correct foundations for a more profitable future.
With this in mind, here are three pressing priorities remaining for the Panthers after tying down Brown long-term.
Carolina Panthers must get Bryce Young more help
Bryce Young should be in line for an improved campaign next season. The bar isn't exactly high after a rookie campaign to forget, but the Carolina Panthers have done a decent job of improving his protection after spending big bucks to acquire Robert Hunt and Damien Lewis in free agency.
Trading for wide receiver Diontae Johnson should also help. That said, the Panthers continue with their quest to surround Young with a more productive supporting cast.
With finances relatively thin on the ground, Dan Morgan needs to acquire some cost-effective options from the draft. This is a deep group of wide receivers and offensive linemen - something he'd be wise to exploit to give the Heisman Trophy winner another boost on his road to potential redemption.