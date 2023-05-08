3 prospects the Carolina Panthers might regret passing on in the 2023 NFL Draft
By Dean Jones
Which prospects could the Carolina Panthers regret passing on during what could become a franchise-altering 2023 NFL Draft for the organization?
The Carolina Panthers made their intentions known way before the 2023 NFL Draft rolled around. Making a bold trade up to No. 1 overall gave them control of their own destiny, which eventually led to Bryce Young hearing his name called first to kick off the selection process.
This was almost a necessity considering how things unfolded at football's most critical position during the Matt Rhule era. There is a huge sense of optimism surrounding Young, who comes into the organization with franchise-changing credentials if everything goes according to plan.
Carolina emerged from the weekend with five new faces from six selections. General manager Scott Fitterer couldn't resist another trade-up, but it's clear more is needed within certain position groups before further confidence about the team's chances arises.
With that being said, here are three prospects the Panthers could regret passing on during the draft.
Prospect No. 1
Carolina Panthers might regret passing on B.J. Ojulari
While the Carolina Panthers knew what they were doing at No. 1 overall, things were less clear further down the pecking order. The need for an edge rusher was clear at No. 39 overall, which those in power ignored in favor of drafting Jonathan Mingo - a promising young wideout that can hopefully emerge into a productive performer.
Passing up someone like B.J. Ojulari at that juncture was surprising. The Panthers showed interest in the LSU product during their assessments, but getting another target for Bryce Young took priority when push came to shove.
Only time will tell if it pays off or not.