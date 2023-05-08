3 prospects the Carolina Panthers might regret passing on in the 2023 NFL Draft
By Dean Jones
Carolina Panthers might regret passing on C.J. Stroud
The debates were endless about which direction the Carolina Panthers should go with their No. 1 overall selection. As it turned out, those in power were convinced pretty early on that Bryce Young was worthy of such a distinction.
Young is an elite processor that is accurate across all three levels. There are obvious durability issues and his arm strength isn't elite, but this looks like a great scheme fit for a prospect with immense potential.
The former Alabama star will always be compared to C.J. Stroud, who was taken No. 2 by the Houston Texans. He also arrives at the next level with franchise capabilities under center and was easily the best pure pocket passer in this class.
We live in an age where quick reactions and hot takes are kings. Young and Stroud will be scrutinized heavily from the moment they step onto the field, but it won't be fair to judge Carolina's choice until they have a full body of work spanning multiple seasons.
Hopes couldn't be higher surrounding Young. But if the Heisman Trophy winner fails to deliver and Stroud thrives in Houston, this decision will come under the microscope more than ever before.
And it could have grave consequences attached.