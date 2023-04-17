3 quarterbacks in genuine contention for the Carolina Panthers pick at No. 1
Which quarterback prospects are in genuine contention to become the Carolina Panthers' pick at No. 1 overall in the 2023 NFL Draft?
It’s hard to believe that it’s already the middle of April 2023. It feels like just yesterday we were collectively lighting the torches and grabbing pitchforks to march down Mint Street with the demand to evict the preposterous "Rhuler" sitting atop the Carolina Panthers' throne.
Perhaps that’s better described as PTSD, but I’ll leave that to my clinical psychologist sister to help me sort through. For now, regardless of the route taken to get here, we find ourselves banding together once again. This time, with the betokened sense of hope.
The off-season is rolling along. The Carolina Panthers have made significant free-agent acquisitions to begin the roster overhaul in an effort to properly tailor the talent to the coaching staff.
That brings us to the NFL Draft. We’ve begun exploring position groups and possible prospects that the Panthers brass should have an eye on going into the event. And, as if it even needed to be said, the position I’ll lay out in this article is the one sitting at the forefront of conversations.
Quarterback. The opportunity to have our pick of the litter coming into the league. With the lack of a clear consensus top prospect, the debates have raged with wide opinions on who is the true alpha.
We’re going to look at the candidates I believe are the most realistic options to be selected with the No. 1 overall pick. I understand there are Will Levis fans that may not like him being excluded. He has a big arm, the physical build of a linebacker, and reportedly scored well on the heralded S2 Cognition Test. I’m sure they’ll be excited about him in Indianapolis or Tennessee.
With that out of the way, let’s get to it.