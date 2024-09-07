3 reasons the Carolina Panthers will win at the New Orleans Saints in Week 1
Carolina Panthers defense gets pressure on Derek Carr
It’s no secret that the Carolina Panthers' defense needs to get pressure on the quarterback in 2024. They were the league's worst team at this last time around, gaining 27 - 1.6 per game.
The Panthers front office did go out and make a couple of nice additions in free agency. Jadeveon Clowney tied his career high in sacks last season with the Baltimore Ravens after securing 9.5. The former No. 1 overall selection automatically joins the team as their most productive edge rusher without question.
Carolina signed free-agent edge rusher D.J. Wonnum from the Minnesota Vikings. He also tied his career high in sacks last season with eight. However, the Panthers won't have him for the first four weeks as he continues a pretty long recovery from a torn quad.
Head coach Dave Canales has not named a starter at edge opposite of Clowney for Week 1, which is a damning indictment of the options available. Candidates could be D.J. Johnson, Eku Leota, or Jamie Sheriff - claimed off waivers after narrowly missing out on a roster spot with the Seattle Seahawks. One of these players has to step up and make a statement with their opportunity at the New Orleans Saints.
The Panthers look to be solid on Ejiro Evero's 3-4 defensive front with Derrick Brown, A’Shawn Robinson, and Shy Tuttle. Fans can expect a few more sacks to come from this trio in 2024 barring any bad luck on the health front.
Robinson is adept at absorbing some double teams. Evero predicts Brown to increase his sack production in 2024 with 8-10 sacks, which is ambitious considering his career-high stands at three.
The Saints' offensive line is missing a massive piece in veteran tackle Ryan Ramczyk. They will also have three new starters on the protection to begin the season. The Panthers must take advantage of this uncertainty and put pressure on quarterback Derek Carr.
If the Panthers' defense sacks Carr three times or more, their chances of winning the game will increase tremendously.