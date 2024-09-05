Carolina Panthers playing with fire at edge rushing spot entering Week 1
By Dean Jones
Many unknowns are surrounding the Carolina Panthers entering the 2024 season. None are more glaring than the team's current plight with their edge-rushing options.
This wasn't exactly a productive unit last season. With Brian Burns traded to the New York Giants and the duo of Frankie Luvu, and Yetur Gross-Matos leaving in free agency, the concerns have risen exponentially.
It's arguably the biggest complication that could hold Dave Canales' men back. It's also an ongoing frustration among the fanbase, who believe general manager Dan Morgan should have done more to address this obvious need after losing some established figures this offseason.
Jadeveon Clowney is the confirmed starter at one 3-4 outside linebacker spot. He's an exceptional force against the run but has never cracked double-digit sacks in his career. The Panthers are way too reliant on the former No. 1 overall selection right now, especially with fellow free-agent signing D.J. Wonnum missing the first four games as he recovers from a torn quad.
Carolina Panthers have major concerns at edge rusher entering Week 1
The Panthers released K'Lavon Chaisson this week to save $2 million on their cap. There were other reasons for his departure aside from financial, but it only weakens a unit that has just D.J. Johnson, Eku Leota, and undrafted free agent Jamie Sheriff to call upon besides Clowney.
There's a chance Tarron Jackson or Thomas Incoom gets elevated from the practice squad. Even so, this is ridiculously threadbare with Week 1 at the New Orleans Saints on the immediate horizon.
As is typically his way, Canales looked at this issue with a glass-half-full mindset. He saw this as an opportunity to get a look at some inexperienced players and see what they might offer. He also urged someone to step up and make the position opposite Clowney theirs based on comments via the team's website.
"We can't be afraid to expose them to (games) and we got to live with some of the lumps. Play them, play them early and, and see what we got there. That's been something that's kind of ingrained in my DNA is, let's get information about the players. Let's not be afraid to play young guys on the offense or the defensive side. Let's get them out there. They will learn the football, we will be all better for it when we get into Week 6, 7, and you go to the finish of the season, the more you play these guys early on, we can get them game ready. We're looking for somebody to step up and take that job. So this is not something where it's just like, hey, you're the starter."- Dave Canales via Panthers.com
Carolina needs to start the season well. They need to get the sour taste of last season's two-win campaign out of their mouths. Positivity is high surrounding the group with Canales leading the charge. But if the Panthers' defense cannot generate consistent pressure on opposing quarterbacks, questions will be asked about the recruitment strategy this offseason.
It's a bold approach. Defensive coordinator Ejiro Evero values those who can set the edge on running plays higher than pure pass-rushers. That could mean Johnson gets the first shot at starting, although his subpar efforts as a rookie mean the jury is still well and truly out on his long-term prospects.
Canales isn't going to come out and say this is a poor room - that's not his approach. He finds the plusses in anything and everything. But looking at how things stand currently, fans have every right to feel a sense of trepidation.
The Panthers cleared some salary-cap space by restructuring the contracts of Taylor Moton and Shy Tuttle this week. That could be for flexibility during the season. It could also mean Morgan has something up his sleeve to rectify this issue sooner rather than later.
Time will tell on all fronts, I guess.