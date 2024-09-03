Carolina Panthers give up on major draft bust with bemusing timing attached
By Dean Jones
The Carolina Panthers are busy planning for their Week 1 showdown at the New Orleans Saints. That hasn't stopped those in power from assessing the roster and removing a notable name from the reckoning.
In a somewhat surprising move, the Panthers released edge rusher K'Lavon Chaisson. This removes another potential rotational piece from an already threadbare room, so the timing is bemusing, to say the least.
Chaisson was signed to a one-year deal this offseason despite failing to meet expectations with the Jacksonville Jaguars. The former first-round selection gained just five sacks in four seasons, but hopes were high that he could progress encouragingly in a scheme more suited to his strengths.
Carolina Panthers released K'Lavon Chaisson amid strange timing
It was a pedestrian training camp for Chaisson after skipping voluntary workouts. He did enough to make the 53-man roster. However, there was something amiss and the edge rusher won't get the chance to maximize a second opportunity in a different environment.
General manager Dan Morgan won't just keep people around for the sake of it. The timing is a bit odd, so it'll be interesting to see if any further information is revealed regarding Chaisson's untimely departure.
Chaisson seemed bullish about his chances of thriving in Carolina. The lack of a legitimate pass-rushing threat opposite Jadeveon Clowney led many to wonder if the LSU product would get prominent reps until D.J. Wonnum returns from a torn quad. Alas, it wasn't to be.
Just where the Panthers go from here is anyone's guess. Morgan might have someone else in mind via free agency to plug the gap left by Chaisson. This could also be a supreme vote of confidence for D.J. Johnson entering Year 2 of his professional career.
The much-maligned Johnson went through significant struggles as a rookie after being drafted too high. He deserves credit for remaining resolute and developing further throughout the preparation period. His ability to set the edge against the run, in particular, is something defensive coordinator Ejiro Evero values highly.
Of the rest, only Eku Leota and Jamie Sherrif could be classed as edge threats unless the Panthers have something up their sleeve with rookie linebacker Trevin Wallace. Additional reinforcements are almost guaranteed. Whether they come before or after their regular season opener at the Saints remains to be seen.
Chaisson is now facing an extremely uncertain future. Rosters are set around the league, so jumping straight onto a 53 seems unlikely. Most first-rounders always get a second chance. After blowing this opportunity, he might not get a third unless it comes via the practice squad.
Morgan's got a plan in place and this move doesn't happen without Evero's approval. Whether something happened behind the scenes or the primary decision-makers determined he wasn't a great fit hasn't been disclosed. However, this is a deeply disappointing end to Chaisson's brief time in Carolina.