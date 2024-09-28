3 reasons the Carolina Panthers will win vs. the Bengals in Week 4
Before Week 3 against the Las Vegas Raiders, Dave Canales shook up the NFL by benching second-year quarterback and former No. 1 overall pick Bryce Young for Andy Dalton. The decision paid dividends for the Carolina Panthers as they scored a touchdown on the first drive, held a fourth-quarter lead, and went on to win their first game of the season in fine style.
The Panthers didn’t play a game remotely close to that in terms of production last season and it was a massive breath of fresh air for the fans, players, and organization. For the first time since Week 8 of the 2022 season, Carolina produced a 300-yard passing, 100-yard rushing, and 100-yard receiving game.
Dalton and the offense played an excellent, turnover-free contest which resulted in Canales earning his first win as an NFL head coach. His play calling was smooth and much more fluid with the veteran as the team's signal caller.
As refreshing as the win was, the Panthers can’t get complacent. They have a real opportunity to reach 2-2 this weekend at home against the Cincinnati Bengals, who are 0-3 on the season with losses to the New England Patriots, Kansas City Chiefs, and most recently the Washington Commanders on Monday Night Football.
With the Panthers looking to get to a .500 record, here are three reasons Carolina will be victorious in Week 4 against the Bengals.
Reasons the Carolina Panthers will win vs. the Bengals in Week 4
Carolina Panthers will win the turnover battle
The Carolina Panthers defense is off to a slightly better start in 2024 when it comes to creating turnovers. Part of this improvement could be due to how much emphasis Dave Canales puts on taking the ball away.
Ejiro Evero's unit has two interceptions - one from each of the starting cornerbacks Jaycee Horn and Mike Jackson Sr. The defense also has a fumble recovery credited to linebacker Josey Jewell. The Panthers' sack numbers are also up compared to last season, bringing Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Gardner Minshew down three times in Week 3. This brings their sack count to five so far in 2024.
Slowing down wide receiver Ja’Marr Chase will be pivotal in the ability to pressure Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow. If the Panthers can get in the backfield and make life hard on the signal-caller, the turnovers could flow.
Carolina's offense needs to focus on executing its opportunities and securing the ball to prevent any costly turnovers. If Andy Dalton plays another clean game, that will be a massive piece of the puzzle for the Panthers to be victorious at home in Week 4.