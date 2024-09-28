3 reasons the Carolina Panthers will win vs. the Bengals in Week 4
Andy Dalton will continue his stellar play
Andy Dalton was a massive piece in the Carolina Panthers picking up their first win of the season in Week 3. The veteran quarterback completed 26 passes out of 37 attempts for 319 passing yards and three touchdowns. It was a performance that vindicated Dave Canales' decision to take Bryce Young out of the firing line.
Dalton excelled with his decision-making and getting the football out of his hand quickly. As the game progressed it seemed like he was getting anything he wanted against the Las Vegas Raiders defense. Once the passing game got going, the run game became dominant as well.
The former second-round pick's performance came during a time when quarterbacks have struggled to start the 2024 season. In Week 3, his production is right up there with the best performance of all signal-callers during a single game this season.
Dalton did a great job of spreading the ball around to his targets. His most reliable wide receiver on the day was Diontae Johnson. The former Toledo standout had eight receptions on 14 targets for 122 receiving yards and a touchdown. He has to be pleased with the latest quarterback change and increase in his opportunities.
Adam Thielen also had a productive day, hauling in three receptions for 40 receiving yards and a phenomenal touchdown reception. Unfortunately, he sustained a hamstring issue that landed him on injured reserve for at least four games. That's a blow to the Panthers, but it leaves others looking to maximize their opportunities in the coming contests.
Rookie Xavier Legette or Jonathan Mingo should see an increase in targets in Thielen’s absence. If Dalton and the Panthers offense can continue to build on their latest performance against the Cincinnati Bengals - who were just torched by Jayden Daniels - they will be in a good position to defend their home field.