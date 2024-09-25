Carolina Panthers have a simple solution for latest injury complication
By Imari Burris
Xavier Legette's coming-out party is almost upon us. And it could be here as soon as the Carolina Panthers' game versus the Cincinnati Bengals in Week 4.
Two weeks ago, I wrote about Legette’s debut at the New Orleans Saints and how he impressed leading the team in target share, how he could improve, and the things he lacked. We saw improvements in those areas, especially where creating separation is concerned.
Legette produced a meager 1.8 yards of separation per route run in Week 1. That was remarkably close to the NFL's worst, but this past week at the Las Vegas Raiders saw a leap in his separation statistics.
The former South Carolina star boasted a 4.3 yards of separation per route run versus Las Vegas. That put him one yard above the league average and in the company of esteemed route runners like Justin Jefferson, Jayden Reed, Zay Flowers, and Ja’Marr Chase.
There is some context that must be provided. Legette was given much easier looks than the two weeks before. He received no deep targets in comparison to almost half of his targets in Week 1 coming from passes of 20 air yards or more. The Raiders' defense also gave him a lot more off-coverage looks.
Legette is getting 7.9 yards of cushion per route on average, which ranked 10th most in the entire NFL. Dave Canales decided to implore him as a short yardage and yards after the catch weapon. This provided the offense with explosive plays underneath - something that has been missing for a while.
Carolina Panthers must unleash Xavier Legette after Adam Thielen's injury
That is not all. I mentioned previously that Legette has looked much smoother in and out of his breaks when he isn’t hindered by press coverage from defensive backs to slow him down. This has been proven true with the wideout improving his separation statistics and his yardage output. Moving him inside to play the primary slot role in this offense would be the best fit for his developing skillset. Two unforeseen circumstances may allow that to happen.
The injury to Adam Thielen is a blow to the offense. However, it is the best-case scenario for Legette's future.
He should not only receive more snaps with the starting offense, but he also has the chance to fill in the slot role for Thielen during his stint on injured reserve. This will provide Legette with the freedom to operate in his routes and reach maximum speed to threaten defenses.
Thielen going down was not the only thing that could help Legette's early development. Bryce Young's benching and resurgence of veteran Andy Dalton has led to an explosive output the Panthers have not seen since Joe Brady was calling plays.
Dalton provided a layer of experience that brought an immediate turnaround at the Raiders. The trigger-shy Young put a cap on the ceiling of Legette. That's not the case anymore.
Young would not be able to take advantage of Legette's speed to stretch the defense and create space underneath for receivers to catch and run. His replacement had the gall to push the ball into tight windows vertically. This can finally unlock the first-round pick's speed - he was the fastest ball carrier of any player in last week's game, clocking in at a blazing 20.58 miles per hour.
If this speed can get free releases off the line of scrimmage, it could make this offense one of the league's most dangerous. Things are beginning to fall into place for Carolina and Legette should benefit more than most.
These factors could lead to a surprising explosion in a rookie season that is off to a promising start. Only time will tell, but don't be surprised if Legette produces sooner rather than later if used correctly.