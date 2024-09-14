3 reasons the Carolina Panthers will win vs. the Chargers in Week 2
Carolina Panthers will play turnover free football on offense
The Carolina Panthers got hit in the mouth at the beginning of their Week 1 contest against the New Orleans Saints by giving up a massive touchdown pass from Derek Carr. This set the tone for what was to come during a dismal afternoon for head coach Dave Canales in his regular-season debut at the helm.
The first play for the Panthers offense resulted in an interception. Second-year quarterback Bryce Young was looking for new wide receiver Diontae Johnson in the middle of the field and misfired. It was an errant throw that signaled the start of a terrible performance from the No. 1 overall selection in the 2023 NFL Draft.
Giving the ball away in your territory is a recipe for disaster in the NFL. The Saints would go on to successfully kick a field goal on that drive making the score 10-0. In the blink of an eye, the Panthers found themselves in a big hole. One they were unable to get out of throughout the contest.
Three drives later, the Panthers would fumble on a running play, giving the ball to the Saints. Another field goal arrived. A few possessions later Young would proceed to throw another pick, which led to a New Orleans touchdown to put the exclamation point on proceedings.
The turnovers make it impossible for a team trying to get back in the game. The Panthers must clean up their offensive ball security by making better decisions and executing the game plan.
This will be difficult against the Los Angeles Chargers, who have a few defensive playmakers in Khalil Mack, Joey Bosa, and Derwin James Sr. They are very capable of wrecking a game and making life hard on the Panthers' offense.
If the Panthers can take care of the football and not turn it over, they will have a solid chance of winning their home opener.