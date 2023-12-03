3 reasons the Carolina Panthers will win at Buccaneers in Week 13
Could the Carolina Panthers win their second game of the 2023 season?
Carolina Panthers will win the turnover battle
The Carolina Panthers offense wasn’t necessarily dynamic against the Tennessee Titans in Week 12 and they turned the ball over once on a strip sack fumble. The lack of offensive firepower essentially cost Frank Reich his job.
With this being Bryce Young and the offense’s first week under the new regime, expect some of the play calls to look different. The Panthers should run the ball more and try to balance out the offense.
If the Panthers can establish a balanced scheme, they should be able to take care of the ball better than they have so far this season. This should also help Young have more open receivers in space.
With a new leader and overall mentality from interim head coach Chris Tabor, expect the Panthers to come out with a different energy in the upcoming divisional game. On the defensive side of the ball, the Panthers need to do everything they can to create a turnover.
Ejiro Evero has done a great job putting the defense into positions to succeed while being hindered by a plethora of injuries. If he can dial up more pressure and make Baker Mayfield uncomfortable, turnover opportunities could arise.
The Panthers' defense is tied for the second-fewest interceptions in the entire NFL with five. They have only two forced fumbles and recoveries, which ranks last league-wide.
While they have played well enough to win games, they still need to improve in their ability to manufacture turnovers. This would go a long way in assisting the offense’s ability to score and potentially result in more wins.
If the Panthers can win the turnover battle they will have a good chance of being victorious in Week 13 on the road.