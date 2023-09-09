3 reasons the Carolina Panthers will win at the Falcons in Week 1
The Carolina Panthers can beat the Falcons in Week 1.
What are the three reasons that will determine whether or not the Carolina Panthers defeat the Atlanta Falcons in Week 1?
The Carolina Panthers kick off their season at the Mercedes-Benz Stadium against the Atlanta Falcons on Sunday. There are many headlines as it will be Bryce Young’s NFL debut as well as Frank Reich's opening game as head coach in a competitive setting.
The Falcons are betting favorites by 3.5 points. This could be accredited to them being the home team and not much else.
Most of the national attention will be on Young but on the opposing sideline Desmond Ridder will make his fifth career start. The Falcons also have another young player that’s worth keeping an eye on - rookie running back Bijan Robinson.
The Falcons had a tremendous amount of cap space in the offseason and used it to bring in former Cincinnati Bengals safety Jessie Bates III, veteran defensive lineman Calais Campbell, and re-signing starting right tackle Kaleb McGary among others.
The Panthers will want to start the season off strong as the first part of their schedule is very tough. A win on the road in Atlanta would be a great opening to 2023 with the new regime and for Young’s career.
Here are three reasons the Panthers will be victorious in Week 1.