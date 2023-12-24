3 reasons the Carolina Panthers will win vs. Packers in Week 16
Could a seond consecutive win be on the cards in Carolina?
Carolina Panthers offense will play another clean game
A massive part of the Carolina Panthers' Week 15 win against the Atlanta Falcons was having a turnover-free game on the offensive side of the ball. Especially with the poor weather conditions.
Bryce Young did a good job of managing the game and not making any costly mistakes. The No. 1 overall selection was also masterful on the game-winning drive. This was a big confidence boost when all hope seemed lost.
Young needs to replicate his turnover-free game against the Green Bay Packers. He must balance this with being aggressive and taking some of the shots downfield when opportunities present themselves.
A big part of the offense being turnover-free will be leaning on the run game. Keeping his pass attempts between 20-30 would be ideal for Young and the Panthers.
As far as getting to the quarterback, the Packers defense is average at sacking opposing quarterbacks. They’ve tallied 34 sacks as a team this season. The Panther offensive line will need to do a good job of protecting Young to ensure that the signal-caller isn’t hit often, which could cause fumbles.
All ball carriers will need to ensure that they secure the ball as well. This will eliminate any chance of fumbling the football. If the Panthers' offense and special teams don’t turn the ball over, their chances of winning their third game of the season should rise dramatically.