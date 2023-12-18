Bryce Young's bright future shines through despite rookie challenges
The Carolina Panthers must do right by Bryce Young in 2024.
By Dean Jones
It's not been an easy rookie season for Bryce Young, but he's showing signs of having a bright future if the Carolina Panthers meet their end of the bargain.
It was nice to see Bryce Young smiling again. The quarterback has looked devoid of confidence and out of ideas during the Carolina Panthers' dismal run of form this season. Thankfully for the player and the organization, everything seemed to come together in Week 15.
In the worst football conditions imaginable, Young remained calm and composed. It wasn't perfect by any stretch of the imagination. However, this was as good as the rookie has performed at any stage of the campaign when one factors everything into the equation.
Carolina Panthers have legitimate hope with Bryce Young
Young protected the football and minimized risks. He worked outside the numbers extremely well in high winds. He showcased his eye-catching escapability from the pocket and kept his eyes downfield at all times.
There are a few throws he would like to have back. There were a couple of key drops for good measure. But when the Panthers needed their franchise quarterback to produce the goods, Young stepped up.
A long game-winning drive that eventually ended with a walk-off field goal from Eddy Pineiro was a testament to his flawless demeanor. The bigger the moment, the more Young excels. That's the hallmark of any productive quarterback that stands the test of time.
The flashes have been fleeting, but they are there. This resolve and supreme desire to be the best hasn't gone unnoticed by interim head coach Chris Tabor, who heaped praise on Young in the win's immediate aftermath via Sports Illustrated.
"He's a winner. Guys, think about that drive he put together. That all those kids put together in those conditions, and people might say, hey, with nothing to play for. There's a lot to play for because whatever is on tape, that is who you are. So, I was really proud of him. I thought he took another great step. I thought that he threw the ball well for what the conditions were. You know what I mean? I was really proud of him. The kid is a winner."- Chris Tabor via Sports Illustrated
Young has shown enough to suggest he can be the guy in Carolina. What he needs is for the front office to meet their end of the agreement by surrounding the signal-caller with better weapons and more capable offensive linemen moving forward.
Who will be making these decisions is anyone's guess. A new coaching staff is coming into the building. They could be joined by a new general manager if David Tepper decides to end Scott Fitterer's indifferent spell with the franchise once the season concludes.
Whichever way it goes, the objective is clear. Maximizing Young's rookie contract is the big objective. That means strengthening across the board and molding the offensive scheme around his strengths rather than forcing him into an already devised system.
If Carolina manages to accomplish these feats sooner rather than later, Young will prosper. Sunday's performance was arguably the best of his fledgling NFL career - especially in the circumstances. It also proved beyond all doubt his intestinal fortitude and will to win is exactly what the Panthers have been looking for since Cam Newton was at the peak of his powers.
His critics remain. But if the Panthers do right by the Heisman Trophy winner this offseason, they won't be around much longer.