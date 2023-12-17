4 major observations from Bryce Young's performance vs. Falcons in Week 15
How did QB1 fare in his latest divisional battle?
By Dean Jones
What were some major observations from Carolina Panthers quarterback Bryce Young's performance versus the Atlanta Falcons in Week 15?
Four games stand in the way of Bryce Young successfully coming through his rookie campaign unscathed. That's about the only positive right now thanks to suspect recruitment from the Carolina Panthers and woeful protection sapping every inch of confidence out of the quarterback in 2023.
Young's development - or lack thereof - was one of the primary reasons Frank Reich was fired. There's been no genuine growth since Chris Tabor, Jim Caldwell, and Thomas Brown became more influential. So the No. 1 overall selection just needs to ride out the storm and pray team owner David Tepper hires the right guys when the 2024 head coaching cycle commences.
The Atlanta Falcons have been complimentary of Young this week, but they weren't going to be doing the former Alabama sensation any favors in their quest to lift the NFC South title. As it turned out, the Panthers held firm and came through late to pick up their second triumph of the campaign.
With this in mind, here are four major observations from Young's performance at Bank of America Stadium in Week 15.
Bryce Young's altered approach
It came as no surprise to see the Carolina Panthers adopt a different approach in such torrid weather conditions. The rain was lashing down at Bank of America Stadium and the wind was strong. This led to offensive coordinator Thomas Brown adopting a run-heavy scheme in pursuit of keeping turnover chances to a minimum.
Young did get some opportunities to come into his own - especially during a two-minute drill to end the first half. But this was all about managing the game rather than doing anything especially spectacular in difficult circumstances.