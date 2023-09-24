3 reasons the Carolina Panthers will win at Seahawks in Week 3
It'll be tough, but nothing is impossible.
What are three reasons that will determine whether or not the Carolina Panthers defeat the Seattle Seahawks in Week 3?
The Carolina Panthers displayed another unsatisfying performance in Week 2 on Monday Night Football with their loss to the New Orleans Saints. It’s the same story - the offense looks terrible and the defense looks great. It's the very same issue the franchise has been dealing with for several years.
Heading into Week 3, the Panthers visit the Seattle Seahawks at Lumen Field. It’ll be Carolina's first long distance travel of the campaign, which is another stern test they must overcome.
The Seahawks are betting favorites. This comes as no surprise due to the Panthers uninspiring offensive play so far in 2023.
Seattle is playing with confidence after most recently defeating the Detroit Lions in overtime. The Seahawks are led by veteran quarterback Geno Smith, who revitalized his career last season en route to a Pro Bowl selection and lucrative new deal.
The Panthers will be looking to finally get their offense clicking as they have started the season 0-2 overall and in the division. Every other NFC South team is 2-0, so Carolina has some ground to make up, plus the schedule will increase in difficulty the next several weeks.
Here are three reasons the Panthers will be victorious in Week 3.