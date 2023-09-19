4 critical observations from Carolina Panthers' loss vs. the Saints in Week 2
The Carolina Panthers home opener didn't go as planned.
By Pierre Davis
What were some critical observations from another poor result for the Carolina Panthers in Week 2 against the New Orleans Saints?
The Carolina Panthers entered Monday night's game with a 0-1 record. Thanks to an additional day of preparation, there were high expectations for much-needed improvement.
As the Panthers headed into their second week of the season against the New Orleans Saints, they were well aware of the adjustments they needed to make. Their main focus was on protecting the football, preventing deep plays by the opposing team, putting a stop to the run, and establishing a clear team identity. These were all crucial areas that required attention if Frank Reich's men wanted to achieve success on the field.
Like Week 1, the Panthers defeated themselves with penalties and failed to capitalize on defensive stops. The Saints could not reach the end-zone until late into the third quarter, giving Carolina plenty of opportunities to make the opposition uncomfortable - something you must do at home.
The Panthers have had a rough start to the 2023 campaign, losing their first two games and falling two contests behind in the division standings. With a demanding series of games ahead, they must bounce back sooner rather than later.
Before we dive into that, let's examine some key takeaways from their Week 2 game against the Saints.