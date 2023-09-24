3 reasons the Carolina Panthers will win at Seahawks in Week 3
It'll be tough, but nothing is impossible.
Carolina Panthers offense will get the run game going
One area in which the Carolina Panthers offense excelled in 2022 was the run game. So far in 2023, this critical element hasn’t been as effective as last season.
Through two games, the Panthers offense is averaging five yards per carry, which ranks fourth in the league. The offense needs to rely more on the run game than passing the football in Week 3, especially with Bryce Young unavailable.
One reason the run game hasn’t been as solid so far could be due to some interior offensive line injuries. With starting right guard Austin Corbett being on the Physically Unable to Perform list list with ACL recovery, Cade Mays started in Week 2 but was replaced mid-game by newly added Calvin Throckmorton. It’s unclear who will man the position this afternoon, but the decision must be correct.
At left guard, starter Brady Christensen suffered a season-ending bicep injury in Week 1. Rookie guard Chandler Zavala started at left guard in Week 2 and will most likely continue there for the remainder of the campaign unless an injury occurs.
It appears that Carolina's offensive line is built more for the run game than the pass, which we witnessed last season. If the Panthers prioritize the run game, their chances of getting a win will increase dramatically in Week 3.