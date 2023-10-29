3 reasons the Carolina Panthers will win vs. Texans in Week 8
Is the the week Carolina gets a win?
Carolina Panthers offense will protect the football
The Carolina Panthers need to play a clean game on Sunday in pursuit of attaining a win. Fumbles have been an issue for running back Miles Sanders with two in only 61 carries this season - that cannot continue.
With Sanders being available against the Houston Texans, it will be crucial that he secures the ball and takes advantage of his opportunities. Especially with Chuba Hubbard outplaying him when he gets his carries.
Bryce Young enters Week 8 with four interceptions and two fumbles lost on the season. In his most recent game against the Miami Dolphins, he played a clean game without any turnovers. If the promising signal-caller can do the same in Week 8, good things should happen for the Panthers offense.
The Thomas Brown play-calling era begins in Week 8. Carolina's offense could look a bit different and fans are hopeful that the offensive coordinator can run things with more creativity and execution than Frank Reich managed to accomplish.
If the Panthers are able to take care of the football without turning it over, they will have a much better chance of getting the win.