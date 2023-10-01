3 reasons the Carolina Panthers will win vs. Vikings in Week 4
It's now or never for the Carolina Panthers...
What are three reasons that will determine whether or not the Carolina Panthers defeat the Minnesota Vikings in Week 4 at Bank of America Stadium?
The Carolina Panthers' losing streak continued in Week 3 as the team lost to the Seattle Seahawks. Lumen Field was as loud as ever, contributing to an embarrassing eight false starts by the visiting offensive line.
The Panthers did get the passing game going, but protection was an issue as it seemed like Andy Dalton had a defender in his face on every drop-back. Not only was this discipline poor, but one could also argue that the run-blocking was even worse.
In Week 4, the Panthers will host the Minnesota Vikings at Bank of America Stadium with both teams sitting at 0-3. One team will end the contest with their first win of the season while the other drops to 0-4 with all hope seemingly lost.
Minnesota is an interesting story so far. Even though they’re winless, the Vikings have plenty of weapons and could make this game ugly for the Panthers if they aren't afforded the correct respect.
The Vikings have been in close games but haven’t been able to win one so far. Therefore, the Panthers will need to play a solid game in all three phases to pick up their first triumph of 2023.
Here are three reasons the Panthers will be victorious in Week 4.