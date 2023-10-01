3 reasons the Carolina Panthers will win vs. Vikings in Week 4
Carolina Panthers OL will have their best game of 2023
Bryce Young will take his place under center in Week 4, which is great news. But the protection in front of him must improve to stand any chance of success.
Believe it or not, Andy Dalton put up one of the best quarterback performances from a Carolina Panthers player since the Cam Newton era. Fans should therefore expect improvement on the offensive side of the ball with the No. 1 pick returning.
The Minnesota Vikings' defense is a big factor in why they are 0-3. They rank No. 27 in yards allowed per game, No. 26 in points allowed, and No. 25 in passing yards conceded at 261.7.
This will be the Panthers' best chance so far to establish their offensive identity facing a defense that has not played well to start the season. Minnesota’s defense has tallied six sacks in three games, which is average.
On the other side, Carolina's offensive line has been horrid in 2023. They gave up 31 quarterback hurries in Week 3, which is an alarming number.
If the Panthers' offensive line plays how they are capable, the offense should look solid and give the team a great chance to pick up a win in Week 4 at home. Anything less would be a major disappointment.