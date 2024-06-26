3 reasons to be optimistic about the Carolina Panthers in 2024
By Dean Jones
It's been hard for fans to remain enthusiastic about the Carolina Panthers over recent years. David Tepper's ownership came with a steady decline from playoff contention to annual underachievement. Their exploits in 2023 brought a new level of embarrassment as the franchise crashed to rock bottom.
This was bitterly disappointing when one considers the hope surrounding experienced head coach Frank Reich and his supposed all-star staff. This heightened when the Panthers traded up for quarterback Bryce Young at No. 1 overall in the 2023 NFL Draft.
General manager Scott Fitterer claimed this was a team ready to drop Young in and take off. How wrong he was.
Fans are taking a cautious approach this time around. There is another new regime in place, but Carolina's long-suffering fanbase has been burned too many times to get carried away without seeing the football product in a competitive setting.
It's a sorry state of affairs, but one the Panthers brought on themselves. With that being said, here are three reasons to be optimistic about the team in 2024.
Carolina Panthers' aligned vision
Too many within the Carolina Panthers put their interests first under the previous two regimes. Those in prominent leadership positions pandered to team owner David Tepper's ego and allowed him to be far too involved in the football operation. There was no cohesion and the organization descended into complete chaos.
Dave Canales and Dan Morgan changed all that immediately. They knew each other from their time with the Seattle Seahawks. There is a clear, aligned vision for the future. Miracles won't happen right away, but there is a long-term plan to get the Panthers off the proverbial canvas over time.
This is a welcome change of pace. After everything the fanbase had to endure under Matt Rhule and Frank Reich, this is an ethos they can finally get behind. It's also something to be optimistic about in no uncertain terms.