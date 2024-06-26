3 reasons to be optimistic about the Carolina Panthers in 2024
By Dean Jones
Dave Canales' fresh purpose
After Matt Rhule couldn't adjust to the NFL and Frank Reich didn't have the energy for an immediate return to the head coaching scene, the Carolina Panthers went back to the drawing board. Instead of someone from the college ranks or a retread, those in power flipped the script completely.
Dave Canales is the man tasked with dragging the Panthers out of the proverbial gutter and back to respectability. This is a gamble considering he's got one year of play-calling experience. That said, he's worked his way up the hard way and is confident this huge opportunity hasn't come too soon at 43 years old.
Canales wasted no time in laying down a marker. He wants the Panthers to be a sound football team fundamentally in all phases. He wants to make things easier for his players and provide an environment that enables them to thrive collectively. There are no agendas. No egos. Just striving with the sole purpose of improving this once-proud franchise's fortunes.
The atmosphere around the building is completely different from last season. Canales deserves endless praise for that. Forming a coaching staff with the same mindset with people he trusts fully is only going to serve the Panthers well under his leadership.
There is purpose with everything Canales does. He's methodical and enthusiastic. The former Tampa Bay Buccaneers offensive coordinator wants his players to enjoy themselves. He's also setting high standards and clear expectations for the roster to follow.
It might not happen right away, but it would be extremely disappointing if the Panthers didn't grow exponentially with Canales at the helm. This ambitious long-term project needs patience, but the rewards could be substantial if David Tepper keeps his impulsive mannerisms in check.
Canales has won over even his harshest critics so far. How he performs when the pressure increases during the regular season and game-day environments will be crucial. If he comes through these challenges with flying colors, Tepper might have got one head coaching hire right at long last.